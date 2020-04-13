Hong Kong inventor Stark Chan told media on Monday he is producing reusable masks with a ‘photocatalytic coating’ that kills bacteria when triggered by UV light. Photo: May Tse
Coronavirus: Hong Kong inventor unveils reusable masks he says employ UV rays, ‘photocatalytic coating’ to disinfect in storage

  • Stark Chan, who rose to fame as a teen tech prodigy, says the coating on the masks’ exterior releases a substance that can kill bacteria and viruses
  • The tech entrepreneur said while the new masks have no formal certification, a local university has found them more effective than surgical masks
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
Cannix Yau
Updated: 6:18pm, 13 Apr, 2020

