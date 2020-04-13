Waste disposal rates have increased in Hong Kong in recent years. Photo: Martin Chan
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Hong Kong lawmakers point fingers at each other over delay in passing waste disposal bill

  • Pro-establishment camp’s Gary Chan says deadlock caused by pan-democrat lawmakers will stall the scheme even if it is passed by bills committee
  • But pro-democracy camp’s Ted Hui says if the bills committee passes the bill on to the house committee, they will take responsibility for any delay
Topic |   Hong Kong environmental issues
Zoe Low
Zoe Low

Updated: 8:41pm, 13 Apr, 2020

Waste disposal rates have increased in Hong Kong in recent years. Photo: Martin Chan
READ FULL ARTICLE