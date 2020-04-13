Tourists in Shanghai. Photo: Xinhua
Coronavirus: Hong Kong travel agencies open bookings for mainland tours after two months, amid warnings of second wave of infections
- Travel agents are banking on activities resuming across the mainland as cities come out of lockdown and local quarantine restrictions expire on May 7
- But medical experts warn the public not to travel in the coming one to two months as there may be a recurrence of infections across the border
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
