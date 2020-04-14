Hong Kong opera star Warren Mok is in hospital after testing positive for the coronavirus. Photo: Franke Tsang
Coronavirus: Hong Kong opera star Warren Mok under hospital isolation after contracting Covid-19
- Member of ‘China’s Three Tenors’ being treated in Pamela Youde Nethersole Eastern Hospital
- Mok is first local celebrity to test positive for coronavirus
