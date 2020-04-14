Wage subsidy payments meant to keep workers on company payrolls are to begin going out to employers in June. Photo: Dickson Lee
Coronavirus: Hong Kong welfare minister warns against employer cheating as details of HK$80 billion subsidy plan unveiled
- The first tranche of funds will cover wages for the months of June, July and August, welfare minister explains
- Those who sack employees, then replace them with family and friends to collect additional benefits would face criminal liabilities
