Wage subsidy payments meant to keep workers on company payrolls are to begin going out to employers in June. Photo: Dickson Lee
Coronavirus: Hong Kong welfare minister warns against employer cheating as details of HK$80 billion subsidy plan unveiled

  • The first tranche of funds will cover wages for the months of June, July and August, welfare minister explains
  • Those who sack employees, then replace them with family and friends to collect additional benefits would face criminal liabilities
Lilian Cheng
Updated: 11:53pm, 14 Apr, 2020

