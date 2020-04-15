Migrant workers and their families walk along a road during the lockdown in New Delhi. Photo: Bloomberg
‘How much more of a Hongkonger can I be?’ More than 1,000 residents stranded in India call for evacuation

  • Former president of the India Association Hong Kong Mohan Chugani accuses city government of ‘double standards’ for dragging its feet on evacuation
  • Security Bureau spokesman says the government may help those stranded in various countries considering the situation on the ground
Phila Siu
Updated: 12:00pm, 15 Apr, 2020

