Pricey Himalayan rock salt tested by Hong Kong’s consumer watchdog was one of those found to contain metal contaminates. Photo: Getty Images
Hong Kong’s consumer watchdog finds metal contaminants in more than 60 per cent of salt tested from city’s shelves
- One Himalayan rock salt tested, which sells for HK$440 a pack, was found to have lead content exceeding international standards
- Microplastics were also found in sea salt samples for the first time, according to Consumer Council
Topic | Consumer protection in Hong Kong
