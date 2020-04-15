Pricey Himalayan rock salt tested by Hong Kong’s consumer watchdog was one of those found to contain metal contaminates. Photo: Getty Images
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Hong Kong’s consumer watchdog finds metal contaminants in more than 60 per cent of salt tested from city’s shelves

  • One Himalayan rock salt tested, which sells for HK$440 a pack, was found to have lead content exceeding international standards
  • Microplastics were also found in sea salt samples for the first time, according to Consumer Council
Topic |   Consumer protection in Hong Kong
Karen Zhang
Karen Zhang

Updated: 7:56pm, 15 Apr, 2020

