Livia, the only child of a Hong Kong mother and German father, was diagnosed in early February with acute myeloid leukaemia (AML). Photo: Handout
Hong Kong mother of two-year-old with leukaemia in London appeals for bone marrow donors to save girl’s life amid Covid-19 lockdown
- Race against time is a nightmare for grief-stricken parents as city comes under siege from pandemic, and access to cancer treatments gets delayed
- Family is appealing to Hong Kong public to register with the Hong Kong Bone Marrow Donor Registry
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
Livia, the only child of a Hong Kong mother and German father, was diagnosed in early February with acute myeloid leukaemia (AML). Photo: Handout