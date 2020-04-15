Livia, the only child of a Hong Kong mother and German father, was diagnosed in early February with acute myeloid leukaemia (AML). Photo: Handout
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Hong Kong mother of two-year-old with leukaemia in London appeals for bone marrow donors to save girl’s life amid Covid-19 lockdown

  • Race against time is a nightmare for grief-stricken parents as city comes under siege from pandemic, and access to cancer treatments gets delayed
  • Family is appealing to Hong Kong public to register with the Hong Kong Bone Marrow Donor Registry
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
Snow Xia
Snow Xia

Updated: 10:23pm, 15 Apr, 2020

Livia, the only child of a Hong Kong mother and German father, was diagnosed in early February with acute myeloid leukaemia (AML). Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE