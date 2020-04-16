Professor Keiji Fukuda, the head of the University of Hong Kong’s school of public health and a former assistant director general at the World Health Organisation, called the US decision to suspend funding ‘unwelcome’. Photo: Getty
Coronavirus: Trump move to withhold WHO funding could ‘fundamentally weaken’ world’s ability to fight disease, says Hong Kong government adviser

  • Professor Keiji Fukuda says countries need to work together in battle against Covid-19
  • Head of University of Hong Kong’s school of public health says US president’s move will weaken the country
Elizabeth Cheung
Updated: 11:36am, 16 Apr, 2020

