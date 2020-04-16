An empty row of stalls in Central in Kong Kong, which has taken a strong economic hit from the coronavirus pandemic. Nora Tam
Coronavirus: nearly 90 per cent of social service users say incomes have taken hit, survey finds

  • Respondents report redundancies or companies closing among reasons for worsening financial hardship, Hong Kong Council of Social Service says
  • The NGO urges the government to set up an unemployment assistance fund ‘as soon as possible’
Sum Lok-kei
Updated: 6:44pm, 16 Apr, 2020

