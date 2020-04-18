Workers in Hong Kong have been forced to take unpaid leave by bosses and don’t know when it will end. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong workers on unpaid leave struggle to find part-time jobs, unsure they qualify for pandemic wage subsidies
- Employers accused of stringing workers along, instead of paying their dues
- ‘Unscrupulous’ to force employees on indefinite unpaid leave, says unionist
