Cathay Pacific has announced its intention to close its cabin crew bases in the US, putting nearly 300 employees out of work. Photo: Winson Wong
Cathay Pacific to sack nearly 300 cabin crew in US, calling bases in New York, San Francisco and Los Angeles ‘no long viable’
- Move affects 286 staff and comes after airline grounded almost all passenger services and cut LA flight to just twice a week
- Airline says pandemic forced it to make ‘difficult decision’
Topic | Cathay Pacific
