Cathay Pacific has announced its intention to close its cabin crew bases in the US, putting nearly 300 employees out of work. Photo: Winson Wong
Cathay Pacific to sack nearly 300 cabin crew in US, calling bases in New York, San Francisco and Los Angeles ‘no long viable’

  • Move affects 286 staff and comes after airline grounded almost all passenger services and cut LA flight to just twice a week
  • Airline says pandemic forced it to make ‘difficult decision’
Danny Lee
Updated: 12:06pm, 17 Apr, 2020

