Hong Kong registered four new Covid-19 cases, the sixth straight day with a single-digit increase. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong records four new coronavirus cases, the sixth straight day of a single-digit rise
- 48 patients were discharged in the past 24 hours, the highest number so far, health officials say
- Latest cases all had links with Britain and involve three females and a male, aged 13 to 55
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
