Hong Kong has experienced a shortage of masks amid the coronavirus pandemic. Photo: Bloomberg
Hong Kong manufacturers joining mask subsidy should cater to government’s needs before selling protective gear in market, commerce minister says
- Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development Edward Yau makes the appeal after a beneficiary company was alleged to have sold masks in market
- Yau says none of the 13 production lines granted in-principle approval under mask subsidy plan have started supplying products to the government yet
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
