Hong Kong karate athlete Tsang Yee-ting strikes a pose while recovering in hospital from Covid-19. Photo: Handout
Coronavirus: leading Hong Kong karate athlete kicks Covid-19 after nearly month-long fight
- Tsang Yee-ting tested positive after returning from a training camp in France, where she was getting ready to qualify for the Olympics
- The two-time Asian Games representative describes exhausting weeks of treatment, but has a message of encouragement for residents
