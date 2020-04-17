Hong Kong customs officers display the tainted face masks seized during a routine inspection. Photo: Nora Tam
Coronavirus: four people arrested for selling masks with dangerous bacterial count
- The discovery was made during routine checks on shops and stalls selling protective gear
- Customs officers say the defective items could pose a health risk to some wearers and should be thrown away immediately
