Hong Kong customs officers display the tainted face masks seized during a routine inspection. Photo: Nora Tam
Coronavirus: four people arrested for selling masks with dangerous bacterial count

  • The discovery was made during routine checks on shops and stalls selling protective gear
  • Customs officers say the defective items could pose a health risk to some wearers and should be thrown away immediately
Christy Leung and Clifford Lo

Updated: 7:42pm, 17 Apr, 2020

