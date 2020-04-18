Hong Kong’s rate of infections has slowed, but authorities are warning that the city cannot let its guard down. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong must brace for ‘catastrophe’ if coronavirus infections explode into the hundreds daily, health authority chief warns
- Hospital Authority chairman Henry Fan says city has five plans prepared, each with a backup, and the final one would be to address doomsday scenario
- Among contingency measures are review of self-sufficiency in protective gear, and more quarantine facilities, as city ‘cannot let its guard down’
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
