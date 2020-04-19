Soldiers patrol downtown Rawalpindi in Pakistan on Friday. Photo: AP
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Coronavirus: pregnant Hong Kong mother stuck in Pakistan asks when, if ever, will she get help?

  • Somera Khan was visiting relatives in a remote village outside Islamabad when the country suddenly went into lockdown
  • With just weeks before her baby is due, she is desperate to return home, but immigration authorities have only promised to look into it
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
Chris Lau
Chris Lau

Updated: 1:00pm, 19 Apr, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Soldiers patrol downtown Rawalpindi in Pakistan on Friday. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE