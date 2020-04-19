People seated apart at the Tsim Sha Tsui promenade. Photo: Sun Yeung
Hong Kong records two new coronavirus cases, as health expert says extension of social-distancing rules needed to snuff out local transmission

  • Respiratory diseases expert David Hui says regulations can be eased once the 28-day mark after the last local case is recorded is reached
  • One of the new cases involves a 47-year-old woman, who was a ground crew member of airline Virgin Atlantic
Zoe Low and Sum Lok-kei

Updated: 5:26pm, 19 Apr, 2020

