People seated apart at the Tsim Sha Tsui promenade. Photo: Sun Yeung
Hong Kong records two new coronavirus cases, as health expert says extension of social-distancing rules needed to snuff out local transmission
- Respiratory diseases expert David Hui says regulations can be eased once the 28-day mark after the last local case is recorded is reached
- One of the new cases involves a 47-year-old woman, who was a ground crew member of airline Virgin Atlantic
