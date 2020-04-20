Hong Kong has reported no new cases of Covid-19 for the first time in nearly two months. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Coronavirus: Hong Kong reports no new cases for first time in nearly two months, as government makes hotel new quarantine centre

  • Department of Health decides not to hold daily briefing which had taken place since January
  • Officials have requisitioned Regal Oriental Hotel in Kowloon City forcing guests to go elsewhere
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
SCMP
Chris Lau , Victor Ting and Lilian Cheng

Updated: 4:14pm, 20 Apr, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Hong Kong has reported no new cases of Covid-19 for the first time in nearly two months. Photo: Winson Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE