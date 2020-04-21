Hong Kong cannot be said to be out of the woods yet when it comes to Covid-19. Photo: Sun Yeung
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Coronavirus: with infection rate slowing to a crawl, is it time for Hongkongers to relax a bit? Here’s what you need to know

  • Expert says city can only be considered to be out of the woods when there are no local infections for 28 days – two Covid-19 incubation periods
  • A local infection, the first since April 9, was reported on Sunday
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
Elizabeth Cheung
Elizabeth Cheung

Updated: 10:24am, 21 Apr, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Hong Kong cannot be said to be out of the woods yet when it comes to Covid-19. Photo: Sun Yeung
READ FULL ARTICLE