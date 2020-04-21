Chief Executive Carrie Lam has announced that the temporary ban on some businesses opening would be extended. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Coronavirus: Hong Kong government extends restrictions in city for another two weeks, keeping bars, pubs and other businesses closed until May 7

  • Temporary ban had been due to expire on April 23
  • City’s leader Carrie Lam says now ‘not the time to be complacent’
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
Tony Cheung and Natalie Wong

Updated: 10:35am, 21 Apr, 2020

