A group of 33 people were fined under social-distancing laws at Tai Hing Estate in Tuen Mun. Photo: Wikipedia
Coronavirus: Hong Kong police hand out HK$66,000 in fines after breaking up largest illegal gathering since social-distancing laws took effect

  • More than 30 Tuen Mun residents slapped with HK$2,000 fixed penalty notices
  • Locals had gathered in park in Tai Hing Estate on Monday evening
Clifford Lo
Updated: 2:46pm, 21 Apr, 2020

