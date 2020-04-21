Hongkongers live in hope the coronavirus is in retreat but social-distancing measures will remain in force. Photo: Winson Wong
Coronavirus: Hong Kong reports 4 more cases, ending one-day break from new infections

  • Hopes of second straight day of zero infections dashed as city total rises to 1,029, while social-distancing rules extended for another two weeks
  • All of Tuesday’s new patients detected arriving in Hong Kong from US or Britain
Chris Lau and Karen Zhang

Updated: 6:04pm, 21 Apr, 2020

