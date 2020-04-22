A woman wears a face mask she jogs along a cargo dock in Hong Kong. Photo: AFP
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Coronavirus: Hong Kong health experts warn against ‘premature’ easing of social-distancing rules

  • Professor Gabriel Leung says city has weathered three waves of imported infections, with ‘not much of a sustained local outbreak’
  • But rules over maintaining physical space and quarantine efforts should continue for now, he advises
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
Victor Ting
Victor Ting

Updated: 7:00am, 22 Apr, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
A woman wears a face mask she jogs along a cargo dock in Hong Kong. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE