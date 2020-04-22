Hong Kong recorded four new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday. All four were recent returnees from Britain. Photo: Felix Wong
Coronavirus: toddler among four new Hong Kong Covid-19 cases, all recently back from Britain
- The child was admitted to hospital after a stool sample returned positive for the virus
- Three other cases were diagnosed positive while staying at the government’s facility at AsiaWorld-Expo
