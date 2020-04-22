Secretary for Food and Health Sophia Chan Siu-chee. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong needs permanent quarantine facilities to cope with future disease outbreaks: health chief
- Food and health secretary Sophia Chan tells lawmakers the city’s long-term quarantine needs will be assessed once the Covid-19 outbreak subsides
- Of the city’s 1,033 confirmed infections, more than 600 have been officially classified as imported cases
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
Secretary for Food and Health Sophia Chan Siu-chee. Photo: Winson Wong