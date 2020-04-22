Waste paper stacked at Wing Shun Street in Tsuen Wan, Hong Kong. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong government falling behind on environmental promises, green group says

  • City is unlikely to meet goal of cutting per capita waste by 40 per cent from 2013 levels by 2022, according to Friends of the Earth
  • But some progress is being made in other areas, such as low-emission zones for buses and subsidies for recycling industry
Zoe Low
Updated: 11:41pm, 22 Apr, 2020

