Hong Kong has done well at containing the disease, experts say. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Coronavirus: Hong Kong records two new cases, both involving men who had recently travelled overseas, bringing tally to 1,035

  • Man, 27, had visited Switzerland and France while 58-year-old returned from the United States
  • So far, 286 overseas returnees have been sent to Regal Oriental Hotel, which has been converted into a facility for airport arrivals to wait for test results
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
SCMP
Elizabeth Cheung and Chris Lau

Updated: 5:46pm, 23 Apr, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Hong Kong has done well at containing the disease, experts say. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
READ FULL ARTICLE