Hong Kong has done well at containing the disease, experts say. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Coronavirus: Hong Kong records two new cases, both involving men who had recently travelled overseas, bringing tally to 1,035
- Man, 27, had visited Switzerland and France while 58-year-old returned from the United States
- So far, 286 overseas returnees have been sent to Regal Oriental Hotel, which has been converted into a facility for airport arrivals to wait for test results
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
Hong Kong has done well at containing the disease, experts say. Photo: K.Y. Cheng