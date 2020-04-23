Guests who have just landed in Hong Kong being received at the Regal Oriental Hotel. Photo: Felix Wong
Coronavirus: plan to isolate airport arrivals in hotel gets off to rocky start in Hong Kong with complaints of poor logistics, lax security
- Worker says she bumped into guests despite assurances of no contact, while traveller claims he was so hungry that he swiped a lunchbox left in corridor
- Health authorities admit to teething difficulties and vow improvements
