Hygiene issues at the Castle Peak Bay Immigration Centre in Tuen Mun have been a cause of concern for Hong Kong lawyers and lawmakers amid the coronavirus pandemic. Photo: Handout
Coronavirus: Hong Kong lawyers, lawmakers flag hygiene issues at detention centre, but Immigration says health measures in place

  • Legal team says asylum seekers complained about rats, cleanliness at Tuen Mun centre
  • Disinfection, temperature checks, Covid-19 testing being done there, department says
Laura Westbrook
Updated: 8:48am, 26 Apr, 2020

