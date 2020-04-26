Good news for dog owners as the government’s veterinary experts say there is essentially no chance that pets can transmit the coronavirus to humans. Photo: Shutterstock
Pets don’t catch coronavirus easily or spread it to other animals, humans, Hong Kong vets say
- Only three of 52 pets held at quarantine facility found with virus, none showed symptoms
- ‘No chance’ of pets transmitting virus to humans, say vets who tested animals
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
Good news for dog owners as the government’s veterinary experts say there is essentially no chance that pets can transmit the coronavirus to humans. Photo: Shutterstock