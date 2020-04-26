Mental health experts warn the economic and social effects of Covid-19 could lead to more suicides than during Sars in Hong Kong. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: suicide experts warn of pandemic’s impact on mental health, with Hong Kong’s jobless, poor and elderly most at risk

  • Economic, social effects of Covid-19 ‘could lead to more suicides than during Sars’
  • Losing a job, severe money problems among top suicide risk factors, expert group says
Victor Ting
Updated: 11:22pm, 26 Apr, 2020

