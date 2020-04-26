Hong Kong has had three days of no new coronavirus cases in the past week. Photo: Felix Wong
Coronavirus: Hongkongers told not to lower guard as city records no new cases for third time in past week
- Disease will only be considered under control if no new cases are recorded for up to two incubation periods, or 28 days, health officials say
- Total number of infections remains at 1,037
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
