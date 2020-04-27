People wear masks as they visit Cheung Chau in Hong Kong at the weekend. Photo: Winson Wong
Coronavirus: Hong Kong can consider easing social curbs but arrivals should be tested twice, health experts say
- Leading medical figures begin to see light at end of tunnel after city records zero infections for third day in past week
- With threat now mainly returning residents, authorities should focus on identifying asymptomatic carriers who enter quarantine undetected, they say
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
