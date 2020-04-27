Hongkongers check their smartphones during the health crisis, but many visually impaired residents struggle to use news apps, depriving them of key updates. Photo: Felix Wong
Coronavirus: Hong Kong’s visually impaired deprived of Covid-19 information with half of Chinese-language news apps inaccessible, NGO finds
- Hong Kong Blind Union says 2,000 kept out of the loop over city’s infected tally, mask availability and other important updates
- Five of the 10 Chinese-language media reviewed fell short in areas such as font size and screen display
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
