Pakistan, including its largest city Karachi, is in lockdown because of the coronavirus sweeping the Indian subcontinent. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: pregnant Hongkonger stuck in Pakistan’s lockdown as mental health medication runs out
- Mum, 26, whose pills for panic attacks and other psychological conditions are running low says: ‘I’m so desperate’
- No sign that travel curbs will be lifted, while Kahn says she has not heard whether she can board Hong Kong government’s chartered flight set for this week
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
