Workers head to their offices in Central during the coronavirus pandemic. Photo: Nora Tam
Coronavirus: Hong Kong public services to resume next week, says city’s leader Carrie Lam, but no news on whether social distancing will end
- Chief executive expects civil servants to return to work, while libraries, museums and sports grounds will all reopen
- However, Lam says any lifting of other restrictions can only happen gradually
