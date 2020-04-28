Workers head to their offices in Central during the coronavirus pandemic. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Coronavirus: Hong Kong public services to resume next week, says city’s leader Carrie Lam, but no news on whether social distancing will end

  • Chief executive expects civil servants to return to work, while libraries, museums and sports grounds will all reopen
  • However, Lam says any lifting of other restrictions can only happen gradually
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
Alvin Lum
Alvin Lum

Updated: 4:13pm, 28 Apr, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Workers head to their offices in Central during the coronavirus pandemic. Photo: Nora Tam
READ FULL ARTICLE