Hong Kong pedestrians don face masks in Wan Chai, amid the coronavirus pandemic. Photo: Nora Tam
Coronavirus: Hong Kong to relax quarantine rules after three days with no new Covid-19 cases

  • Health chief Sophia Chan announces exemptions for two groups entering the city from mainland China: school pupils, and arrivals deemed economically important
  • Exact date of the change yet to be confirmed
Lilian Cheng and Ng Kang-chung

Updated: 4:47pm, 28 Apr, 2020

