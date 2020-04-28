Hong Kong pedestrians don face masks in Wan Chai, amid the coronavirus pandemic. Photo: Nora Tam
Coronavirus: Hong Kong to relax quarantine rules after three days with no new Covid-19 cases
- Health chief Sophia Chan announces exemptions for two groups entering the city from mainland China: school pupils, and arrivals deemed economically important
- Exact date of the change yet to be confirmed
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
Hong Kong pedestrians don face masks in Wan Chai, amid the coronavirus pandemic. Photo: Nora Tam