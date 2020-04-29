Pedestrians in Hong Kong don surgical masks during the coronavirus crisis. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong’s first coronavirus quarantine exemptions for professionals and factory owners entering from mainland China

  • Government offers more details on plan to ease restrictions on travel between mainland China and Hong Kong
  • Health experts urge caution over the changes, calling for strict rules and monitoring of those given special dispensation
Lilian Cheng
Updated: 2:12pm, 29 Apr, 2020

