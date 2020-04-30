A thousand gift bags and various television programmes have been prepared for children suffering from complex and rare diseases at the Hong Kong Children’s Hospital in Kai Tak. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Coronavirus: gift bags, TV shows for little patients at Hong Kong Children’s Hospital as social worker visits remain cancelled amid pandemic
- Social workers, who used to play an important role in accompanying children in the hospital, have been banned since late January for the coronavirus
- The hospital has prepared 1,000 gift bags for sick children, while toys, books, handicraft materials, and special TV shows are also there for entertainment
