A thousand gift bags and various television programmes have been prepared for children suffering from complex and rare diseases at the Hong Kong Children’s Hospital in Kai Tak. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Coronavirus: gift bags, TV shows for little patients at Hong Kong Children’s Hospital as social worker visits remain cancelled amid pandemic

  • Social workers, who used to play an important role in accompanying children in the hospital, have been banned since late January for the coronavirus
  • The hospital has prepared 1,000 gift bags for sick children, while toys, books, handicraft materials, and special TV shows are also there for entertainment
Topic |   Hong Kong health care and hospitals
Snow Xia
Snow Xia

Updated: 7:00am, 30 Apr, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
A thousand gift bags and various television programmes have been prepared for children suffering from complex and rare diseases at the Hong Kong Children’s Hospital in Kai Tak. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
READ FULL ARTICLE