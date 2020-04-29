Professors Martin Wong and Paul Chan revealed their plan to identify the scale of asymptomatic patients in Hong Kong at Prince of Wales Hospital in Sha Tin. Photo: Sam Tsang
Coronavirus: Hong Kong scientists to identify city’s ‘invisible’ Covid-19 carriers

  • Chinese University study of asymptomatic virus carriers to determine extent of their role in local spread of Covid-19
  • Microbiologists want to find out why some of those infected do not develop symptoms, with findings to inform government policy
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
Chan Ho-him
Updated: 9:40pm, 29 Apr, 2020

