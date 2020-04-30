The annual Cheung Chau Bun Festival will not be as crowded or cheerful as usual this year, amid the coronavirus pandemic. Photo: AP
Coronavirus: Hong Kong starts long weekend with another day of no new Covid-19 cases
- For fifth day in a row, no new coronavirus infections are recorded locally
- But celebrations will still be muted for holiday of Buddha’s Birthday and annual Cheung Chau Bun Festival
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
The annual Cheung Chau Bun Festival will not be as crowded or cheerful as usual this year, amid the coronavirus pandemic. Photo: AP