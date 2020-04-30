Visitors walk through the streets of Cheung Chau during the Bun Festival. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong

Coronavirus threat sees iconic Hong Kong religious ceremony cancelled for first time in more than 100 years

  • Parade on Hong Kong island of Cheung Chau was expected to be part of Bun Festival
  • But organisers called it off at the last minute after failing to reach agreement with police on social distancing
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
Kanis Leung
Updated: 3:41pm, 30 Apr, 2020

