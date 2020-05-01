Hong Kong residents returning from Pakistan at the airport. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Coronavirus: Hong Kong’s five-day streak of no Covid-19 cases ends, with at least one new infection among Pakistan returnees

  • Repatriation flight brought 319 citizens back to the city on Thursday, with thousands more still stranded in Pakistan and India
  • But there have been no new cases linked to local transmission for nearly two weeks
Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Alvin Lum
Alvin Lum

Updated: 3:24pm, 1 May, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Hong Kong residents returning from Pakistan at the airport. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
READ FULL ARTICLE