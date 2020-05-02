Hongkongers needing elective treatment unrelated to the coronavirus face longer waits during the epidemic. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Coronavirus pandemic exposes Hong Kong’s inadequate links between public, private hospitals as patients left waiting for treatment

  • ‘Non-urgent’ cases postponed as overburdened public hospitals focus on Covid-19 patients
  • Only a small number of public patients have been referred to private hospitals for treatment
Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic: All stories
Elizabeth Cheung
Updated: 12:00pm, 2 May, 2020

