A traveller arrives in Hong Kong via the Shenzhen Bay checkpoint. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong in talks with mainland China and Macau to mutually recognise quarantine served by cross-border travellers

  • City’s health minister says this is to avoid doubling the 14-day isolation period of arrivals if they have valid proof of having served a similar stint in their previous location
  • Discussions come amid a local slowdown in Covid-19 transmission
Alvin Lum
Updated: 12:14pm, 2 May, 2020

