Will Sweeney with his girlfriend Michelle Paterson in Tin Hau. Paterson’s trip to Hong Kong to visit Sweeney was unexpectedly extended amid the pandemic. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Unexpected long holidays: pandemic restrictions leave travellers stranded in Hong Kong, uncertain when they can leave

  • Plans stalled by lockdown, quarantines, airline curbs, bans on visitors
  • Teacher stranded six weeks in Hong Kong; family relocates, leaving pet dogs behind
Laura Westbrook
Laura Westbrook

Updated: 4:06pm, 3 May, 2020

