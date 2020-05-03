Will Sweeney with his girlfriend Michelle Paterson in Tin Hau. Paterson’s trip to Hong Kong to visit Sweeney was unexpectedly extended amid the pandemic. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Unexpected long holidays: pandemic restrictions leave travellers stranded in Hong Kong, uncertain when they can leave
- Plans stalled by lockdown, quarantines, airline curbs, bans on visitors
- Teacher stranded six weeks in Hong Kong; family relocates, leaving pet dogs behind
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic: All stories
Will Sweeney with his girlfriend Michelle Paterson in Tin Hau. Paterson’s trip to Hong Kong to visit Sweeney was unexpectedly extended amid the pandemic. Photo: Jonathan Wong