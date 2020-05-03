Covid-19 survivor Mark Anthony Balcueva. Photo: Edmond So
Coronavirus: musician from Hong Kong’s Covid-19 bar cluster recounts harrowing experience of battle with disease

  • Mark Anthony Balcueva struggled to breathe and had to be put on a cocktail of drugs, with only the thought of his daughter back in the Philippines keeping him alive
  • He knew of the crowd risks before city shut down its nightlife, but had to perform to earn his keep, and says management should have been more vigilant
Victor Ting
Updated: 9:26am, 3 May, 2020

