Staff working in different areas at the expo testing facility were separated by barriers. Photo: Handout
Race to set up coronavirus screening centre near Hong Kong airport pays off, easing burden on public hospitals
- Travellers among 1,400 tested at AsiaWorld-Expo, 104 found to be infected
- Health Authority doctors, nurses among team that converted expo hall into test centre
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Staff working in different areas at the expo testing facility were separated by barriers. Photo: Handout